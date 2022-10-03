Delightful 5 bed family home comes on the market

You will love this delightful family home. This immaculate detached 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence over looks a large green area, has off street parking for 3 cars and gives you approx 2,300 sq. ft. of spacious elegance.
Richly-appointed rooms include 3 large living/family rooms, a spectacular kitchen providing all the counter space you could ever want, large dining room, laundry room and 5 double bedrooms with 2 en-suites.
Beautiful countryside views to the rear and a large patio offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors in a private setting.
All of this situated in a convenient, award winning friendly neighbourhood within walking distance of Daingean village, an outstanding school, athletics and GAA club, 15 minutes drive from Tullamore and 50 minutes from Dublin.
Call Edel Kenny 086 8106426
email info@kennyproperties.ie
www.kennyproperties.ie
PSRA No. 004439 - 009020
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOME
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.