Can a virtual office in Dublin benefit your business?

The post Covid world has changed the way we work and how businesses are run.

A virtual office is a service which has been available since the early 2000s, providing businesses with professional office solutions.

A virtual office is a service which provides a business owner with all the advantages of a commercial office – an office address and telephone number, communication and administration services, along with access to meeting rooms – without the need for physical office space.

The virtual office has become a popular solution for start-ups, small business and entrepreneurs who work from home but want a professional-sounding business address for their company. It gives business owners all the benefits of a ’brick and mortar’ location without the expense of renting an actual office and avoiding the costs associated with office rental.

Key Benefits of a Virtual Office Address

1. Professionalism

Home offices are becoming more acceptable, especially during the ongoing Covid crisis, but using a central Dublin virtual office address, makes your business look more professional than if you used your home address. A Baggot Street address looks better on your business website or as the registered office of your company, rather than a suburban address.

2. Savings

A virtual office allows clients to the benefits of a traditional office, without having to rent a physical office and therefore reduces costs associated with office rental, such as utility bills, rates, staffing etc.

3. Location

With a virtual office address service, a business can get a prestigious central address, which is a smart way to reassure clients that your business is professional and legitimate.

4. Efficiency

Working remotely whilst employing a virtual office address saves time and money that would otherwise be spent on a daily commute.

5. Communication

A dedicated business phone number, provides you peace of mind that you will never miss a call again. Sometimes working from home, you may not be able to get all calls, whilst dealing with kids etc. The call answering service, calls will be answered in your company name, professionally, messages taken and forwarded to you daily.

6. Serviced Office Space

If you do require a physical office for a day or a week or longer, Dublin Mail Drop can provide you with office space for daily/weekly or short-term flexible contract.

Virtual office providers can help match businesses with the virtual business services they require, offering professional and reliable virtual office solutions.



