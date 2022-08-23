Connect Credit Union - Talking all things current

Staff from Connect Credit Union were out on the promotion trail last week, eager to inform local shoppers of the benefits of choosing Connect Credit Union for their new bank account!

Promotional stands at Dundalk Market Square and the Marshes were kept busy, with savvy Dundalk shoppers interested to find an alternative to the pillar banks.

Thousands of local people have been left looking for a new current account with Ulster Bank and KBC soon set to close.

Connect Credit Union have diversified their service provision by introducing new current accounts and overdrafts. Banking ‘the credit union’ way has been a huge hit with members so far, as personal care and attention is provided to members as they

make the switch.

Over the course of the two days, hundreds of shoppers stopped by the stands with engaging questions for the Current Account Manager, Naomi O’Donoghue, who said:

“At just €4 per month, our current account is one of the cheapest on the market and cutting costs right now is important to people.

“But I think what people are really attracted to is the personal service we provide. It’s real people at the end of the phone line and a dedicated team you can call if you’re having any issues. We are a viable alternative for people who want efficient, profession service, at a reduced cost, but what we really want to achieve is banking with some community spirit.

“We work for our members, and we work even harder when it comes to making sure your switch is as hassle free as possible!”

Nia Fowden Nevin added:

“We have switched hundreds of Ulster Bank customers already and the feedback has been really positive. People are delighted to bank with a not-for-profit and a member-focused institution like Connect Credit Union.

“We look after your switch for you, ensuring your direct debits and standing orders are transferred alongside your salary or any alternative incomes.

“At Connect Credit Union, we can arrange an appointment on the same day or at a time that suits our members.”

Local financial presence at shopping areas has been of great benefit to Dundalk with local people receiving free, fast, and reliable financial advice.

Connect Credit Union have a pop-up stall in Ulster Bank and at the Dundalk Market Square throughout August and

September for any Ulster Bank, KBC or local customers who are looking to switch to community banking.

*Sponsored Content