JOB ALERT: Newbridge Business Centre is hiring!

Office Manager/Bookkeeper
Newbridge Business Centre is a new fit for purpose office facility in the centre of Newbridge Town, Co Kildare. They currently require an experienced Office Manager/Bookkeeper with an outstanding cooperative attitude, excellent people skills and a no-nonsense approach to managing a business.
This position is Part Time- (1pm – 5.30pm).
Applicants should have:
• Third level College qualification in Business Administration and /or Management preferred
• Preferably an MS Office qualification
• A minimum of 5 years’ experience in office administration management.
This position is office based. Newbridge Business Centre is an equal opportunities employer.
Send a cover letter and a detailed CV with two written references before Tuesday 6th September 2022, to jobs@newbridgebusinesscentre.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.