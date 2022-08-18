Specsavers - providing the very best on-site hearing and eye care support

The dedicated team at Specsavers Clonmel has served the local community for 22 years. Opening in 2000 as experts in eye care, the store expanded its services in 2007 to introduce a dedicated audiology centre. Since then, store partners Camille Maguire and Karen Dunlea have focused on providing the very best on-site hearing and eye care support to local and surrounding communities.

Together with their team of 26 local staff, including four optometrists and five audiologists, the optical and audiology teams proudly and passionately serve the local community and are always looking to grow and improve their business, ensuring they provide the best possible service, support, and advice to their local and loyal customers.

The Specsavers Clonmel store boasts a dedicated audiology room, complete with a soundproof room to ensure the most accurate results when conducting hearing tests. The expertise of its staff, coupled with the technology available to them, makes Specsavers Clonmel the perfect choice for hearing services. The team is led by expert audiologists, Kathleen Hickey, Clodagh Phelan, David Hughes and Chris Delahunt.

Experts in eye care, the Clonmel store has three dedicated optical testing rooms, overseen by a team with optometrists, Camille Maguire, Andrew Denham, Debbie Phelan and Magdel Lindemann. From routine eye examinations to contact lens fittings, Specsavers Clonmel can provide all aspects of professional eye care.

With a commitment to providing customers with the latest optical technology, Specsavers has invested in hospital-grade technology offering Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), a cutting-edge piece of testing equipment that allows opticians to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

An OCT scan can help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner. It can also help detect glaucoma up to four years in advance. This means conditions can be managed before they get worse and can help prevent potential sight loss. An OCT scan only takes a few seconds and allows your optometrist to look deeper into your eyes than ever before.

In addition to offering OCT testing, during routine eye examinations, all adults have a picture taken of the back of their eye, using a piece of technology called the retinal fundus camera. These pictures can detect signs of abnormalities and referrals can be made to see an ophthalmologist if necessary.

With thanks to PRSI benefits, eligible customers can see and hear for free at Specsavers Clonmel. Customers can get one free pair of glasses from the €69 range and following changes to the benefits scheme earlier this year, customers can now also avail of a free pair of hearing aids up to the value of €1,000. Specsavers Clonmel are encouraging people to enquire about these PRSI benefits when making their appointments.

Committed to providing the best level of service for all, Specsavers is proud to be the first opticians and audiologists to achieve Age Friendly status in Ireland, creating a safe and enjoyable experience for older customers.

Camille Maguire, founding director of Specsavers Clonmel, says, ‘Our customers are at the heart of our store. A pillar of the community, we strive to ensure we provide the best level of service in an environment that feels safe and comfortable. Registering to be an Age Friendly Business was a must for us to ensure we are providing the best service for our older customers and reassure them of our standards in store. We are proud to lead by example and be the first opticians and audiologists in Ireland to do this along with our wider Specsavers colleagues.’

Additionally, staff at Specsavers Clonmel have completed Dementia Friends training, an initiative run by the Alzheimer Society. Now recognised as a Dementia Friend, with a badge to wear on their uniforms, the comprehensive training covers all aspects of dementia and discusses how it affects people in different ways. With particular relevance to Specsavers, it also describes how senses can be affected, including sight and hearing. Further to this, Specsavers Clonmel also prides itself on being an autism friendly store, with two staff members completing training to accommodate customers with autism to ensure that they have a comfortable and pleasant experience in store.

This year, in line with International Woman’s Day, Specsavers issued a call out for the most inspiring female colleague across the Specsavers UK and Ireland teams. Camille Maguire, Founding Partner of Specsavers Clonmel won this award - a massive achievement for both Camille and the Clonmel store.

Customers are always guaranteed expert eye care and hearing services, exceptional choice, and outstanding value for money at Specsavers. For more information about the audiology or eye care services provided by Specsavers Clonmel, speak to the expert team on (052) 612 4777 or visit https://www.specsavers.ie/stores/clonmel to make an appointment online.

