Tom McDonald and Associates present one of the finest properties to come to market in years

Tom McDonald & Associates – Experienced, Professional, Trusted - are delighted to offer one of the finest properties to come to the market in recent years.

Within close proximity to Monasterevin and the M7 Motorway with easy access to Dublin, this Luxurious 4 Bed, 5 Bath Detached Family Home (approx. 3,415sq.ft) with an address at Bishopswood, Portarlington, Co. Offaly, R32 E8W8 comes with a Large Detached Outbuilding to include Garage/Workshop, Car Port, Gym, Games Room, Music Room, Kitchenette, W.C., Furness Room & Storage Room with Hot Water Tank.

Situated on a Private Site extending to approx. 0.6 Acres and accessed via an Electric Gated Entrance & Tarred Driveway.

This Impeccable Property is just minutes’ drive to Portarlington Town Centre & All Amenities. Built to the Highest

Standard, this Stunning Property boasts Numerous Features throughout.

The Exquisite Entrance Hall with Panelled Walls showcases the Beautiful Staircase leading to the First Floor.

The Expansive Open Plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Area has a Quality Fitted Kitchen with Feature Island and Quartz Work Surface.

The Step-Down Living Area has a Feature Stove with Brick Surround.

In addition to the Dining Area, there is a Separate Dining Room with Large Window overlooking the Rear Garden.

The Separate Utility Room is what dreams are made of with Ample Floor to Ceiling Storage, American Fridge Freezer, Integrated Ovens, Laundry Area with Laundry Shoot from the First Floor and a Fully Tiled W.C.

There is also a Panelled Office & Separate Playroom off the Open Plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Area. The Main Living Room has a Feature Open Fireplace.

The Sun Room adjacent to the Living Room is Triple Aspect and has a Wonderful Vaulted Ceiling.

There is a Bedroom on the Ground Floor with a Fully Tiled En-Suite, an Ideal Space for Visiting Guests. All Bedrooms are En-Suite, 1 Bedroom has a Dressing Room and 1 Bedroom has a Walk-In Wardrobe.

The Family Bathroom has a Feature Free Standing Bath & Tiled Floor.

The Large Outbuilding which is Alarmed houses an Expansive Garage/Workshop with Electricity; Car Port with Parking for 2 Cars; Gym; Games Room; Music Room; Kitchenette; W.C.; Store Room with Hot Water Tank & Furness Room.

To Truly Appreciate this Unique Property and All it has to Offer, it Must be Viewed. The First to see will Buy!!

Services Include:

Well & Mains Water, Electricity, Broadband & Septic Tank. Zoned, Dual Fired Central Heating – Oil & Furness. Built c. 2001. BER NO: 115365603.

Asking Price - €475,000

Accommodation:

Kitchen/Living/Dining 7.28m x 6.49m

Dining Room 4.54m x 3.16m

Utility Room 5.62m x 1.94 m

Laundry Area 3.1m x 1.53m

W.C. 1.52m x 1.412m

Office 4m x 2.96m

Play Room 3.56m x 2.51m

Living Room 5.54m x 4.51m

Sun Room 4.23m x 3.62m

Bedroom 1 3.87m x 3.06m

En-Suite 2.6m x 1.15m

Bedroom 2 4.48m x 3.09m

En-Suite 3.09m x 1.15m

Dressing Room 3.33m x 3.18m

Bedroom 3 (inc E/S) 5.19m x 4.61m

Bedroom 4 3.80m x 3.60m

En-Suite & W-I-W 3.85m x 3.62m

Bathroom 3.09m x 3.06m

On Site

Garage 8.75m x 7m

Car Port 7m x 6m

Gym 6.85m x 2.73m

Games Room 11.54m x 4.69m

Music Room 5.94m x 3.44m

Storage Room 6.26m x 2.30m

Furness Room 3.68m x 1.59m

Kitchenette 2.116m x 1.97m

W.C. 1.48m x 1.40m

More images of this property can be viewed on www.tommcdonald.ie and https://tommcdonald.ie/properties/bishopswood

*Sponsored Content