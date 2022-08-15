Tom McDonald and Associates present one of the finest properties to come to market in years
Tom McDonald & Associates – Experienced, Professional, Trusted - are delighted to offer one of the finest properties to come to the market in recent years.
Within close proximity to Monasterevin and the M7 Motorway with easy access to Dublin, this Luxurious 4 Bed, 5 Bath Detached Family Home (approx. 3,415sq.ft) with an address at Bishopswood, Portarlington, Co. Offaly, R32 E8W8 comes with a Large Detached Outbuilding to include Garage/Workshop, Car Port, Gym, Games Room, Music Room, Kitchenette, W.C., Furness Room & Storage Room with Hot Water Tank.
Situated on a Private Site extending to approx. 0.6 Acres and accessed via an Electric Gated Entrance & Tarred Driveway.
This Impeccable Property is just minutes’ drive to Portarlington Town Centre & All Amenities. Built to the Highest
Standard, this Stunning Property boasts Numerous Features throughout.
The Exquisite Entrance Hall with Panelled Walls showcases the Beautiful Staircase leading to the First Floor.
The Expansive Open Plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Area has a Quality Fitted Kitchen with Feature Island and Quartz Work Surface.
The Step-Down Living Area has a Feature Stove with Brick Surround.
In addition to the Dining Area, there is a Separate Dining Room with Large Window overlooking the Rear Garden.
The Separate Utility Room is what dreams are made of with Ample Floor to Ceiling Storage, American Fridge Freezer, Integrated Ovens, Laundry Area with Laundry Shoot from the First Floor and a Fully Tiled W.C.
There is also a Panelled Office & Separate Playroom off the Open Plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Area. The Main Living Room has a Feature Open Fireplace.
The Sun Room adjacent to the Living Room is Triple Aspect and has a Wonderful Vaulted Ceiling.
There is a Bedroom on the Ground Floor with a Fully Tiled En-Suite, an Ideal Space for Visiting Guests. All Bedrooms are En-Suite, 1 Bedroom has a Dressing Room and 1 Bedroom has a Walk-In Wardrobe.
The Family Bathroom has a Feature Free Standing Bath & Tiled Floor.
The Large Outbuilding which is Alarmed houses an Expansive Garage/Workshop with Electricity; Car Port with Parking for 2 Cars; Gym; Games Room; Music Room; Kitchenette; W.C.; Store Room with Hot Water Tank & Furness Room.
To Truly Appreciate this Unique Property and All it has to Offer, it Must be Viewed. The First to see will Buy!!
Services Include:
Well & Mains Water, Electricity, Broadband & Septic Tank. Zoned, Dual Fired Central Heating – Oil & Furness. Built c. 2001. BER NO: 115365603.
Asking Price - €475,000
Accommodation:
On Site
More images of this property can be viewed on www.tommcdonald.ie and https://tommcdonald.ie/properties/bishopswood
