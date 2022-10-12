AJ Odudu on being mistaken for other black presenters and embracing her identity

AJ Odudu has spoken candidly about her experience of being mistaken for other black female presenters “who I look nothing like”, and said she has learnt to embrace her identity.

The 34-year-old first gained recognition while presenting Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and has since gone on to front The Big Breakfast and was also a presenter for the BBC’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK about her experience growing up and establishing her career as a black woman and how her race has affected her perception of herself, Odudu said: “In the past, I’ve felt like I’ve had to have one signature look in order to remain recognisable – publications have mistaken me for other black female presenters who I look nothing like.

“Whereas now, my philosophy has completely changed.

“I play with my looks with colourful make-up and different hairstyles, be it braids, straight hair, afro, twists.

“I’m embracing me a lot more and I’m confident to be a lot more playful and experimental with my hairstyles and my beauty.”

In August, Odudu presented a reboot of ’90s breakfast show The Big Breakfast, alongside comedian Mo Gilligan, after the pair successfully hosted a one-off special last year as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project.

The initiative was a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

At the time Odudu praised The Big Breakfast for the diversity of its cast and crew, saying: “Obviously, we’ve got this show beyond the Black To Front special now, but we’ve maintained the diversity of the crew and the cast.

“I think it’s going to really start to represent a part of the audience who are going to be able to see and recognise themselves a lot more on the telly.”

To mark the beginning of Cosmopolitan’s Beauty Month, Odudu also discussed the future for young black women and how she hopes they embrace their race as part of their beauty.

“It doesn’t have to be rigid and binary because everyone truly deserves to be seen and feel beautiful and to be able to express themselves in whichever way they choose,” she said.

“For the next generation of black people, I hope that they recognise their sauce and their beauty from the youngest age… It’s really amazing that, at the age of 34, I finally feel confident.

“All the things I didn’t like about my tough, coarse, afro hair, I now love.

“But it’s taken me so many years and I think it’s such a shame.

“I really hope my nieces, nephews, cousins, and all black people in the diaspora know that their skin, their hair, their everything is unique to them and is beautiful because of that.”

– The full interview with AJ Odudu, also featuring model Leomie Anderson and drag queen Tayce Szura-Radix, is available on the Cosmopolitan UK website now.