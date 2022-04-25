WATCH: Buttimer Engineering - A local family-owned engineering giant since 1978

Buttimer Engineering is a diversified mechanical engineering company, specialising in high-quality steel fabrication and provide a range of services and equipment, according to its customer requirements. We operate across a range of industries, providing design, fabrication, procurement, installation, maintenance, project management and engineering services. From our headquarters in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, Buttimer Engineering serves clients in Ireland, the UK and beyond.
Drawing on our skilled team of engineers, we are constantly striving to deliver whatever service our clients require, from one-off design, fabrication and installation or repair works, to fully fledged turnkey projects.
Services:
Last year, Buttimer Engineering was named Tipperary's Business of the Year at the annual awards ceremony hosted by the Tipperary Chamber of Commerce. The award highlighted Buttimer Engineering’s exceptional strategy in areas such as innovation, growth, value proposition to its customers and its contribution to the region.
*SPONSORED CONTENT
