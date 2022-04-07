JOBS ALERT: Health Care Support Assistant opportunities in the Mid-West

A career as a Health Care Support Assistant (HCSA - formerly known as a Home Help) could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, secure and successful career in healthcare with the HSE.

At Mid-West Community Healthcare we are recruiting suitably qualified HCSAs across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Some background…

Successful candidates will work in the Home Support Service, a community-based model of care which supports older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. Working in partnership with service users and their families, the 7 day personalised service provides support with activities of daily living and is available to people aged 65 or over.

As a permanent HCSA you will enjoy attractive rates of pay, job security, pension, paid travel time and expenses whilst availing of full-time or part-time employment. You will be part of a team and will have an opportunity to care for others.

Feedback from our recently recruited HCSAs…

“The highlight of my job is that I love what I do.”

“It’s a very friendly environment.”

“The Home Help Co-ordinator answers all my queries.”

“I enjoy being able to sit with the service user and listen, getting to know their likes and dislikes.”

“It’s well paid and offers really good benefits.”

“It’s a job you’d recommend to a friend.”

Qualifications required…

QQI Level 5 Certificate in Healthcare Service Skill or Healthcare Support or Community Care or Nursing Studies (Major Award, 8 modules in total).

Mandatory modules include Care Support, Infection Prevention and Control, Communications, Work Experience, Care of the Older Person and Safety and Health at Work.

Each candidate must have a further 2 modules completed from: Palliative Care Support, Care Skills, Personal Effectiveness, Activities of Living Patient care, Nutrition, Equality and Disability, Dementia Enhanced Home Supports ( www.hseland.ie

Candidates may be deemed eligible for the purposes of this campaign if they have completed a minimum of 5 of the requisite modules listed above by the application deadline. Those who are successful and offered posts must be willing to complete the remaining 3 modules within their first 9 months of employment.

Applicants should have experience in a caring role as well as a full driving licence and access to own transport.

How to apply…

Suitably qualified candidates can apply online via www.hse.ie/jobsearch using the following job references:

or by sending your CV and proof of qualifications to:

Jackie O’Carroll/Lisa Clohessy, Human Resources Department, Midwest Community Healthcare, St. Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, V94 C8DV.

For informal enquiries, phone 061 461 412.

Closing date for applications is Sunday, April 17 at midnight.

We look forward to hearing from you and helping you achieve your career ambitions!

