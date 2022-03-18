Hugh McFadden is well known for his skills on the football field but he showed another element of his talents in the Donegal Town St Patrick's Day parade.
The Scoil an Linbh Iosa teacher joined Principal Anne Reid as well as colleagues and parents to make up the 'band' for their highly entertaining Killymard Goes Country float.
Some fantastic dancing from the pupils helped by enthusiastic parents and teachers ensured a Best Community Float award for the school.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.