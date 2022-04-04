VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Offaly's Next Superstar
****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****
Voting is now open in the first round of Offaly's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting.
The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Simon Casey, Anthony Sullivan and Kieran Corrigan. The combination of those votes will decide our winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €900 worth of One4All vouchers sponsored by Washbox Tullamore, Slieve Bloom Brewing Company and Lumcloon Energy; a €300 Specsavers voucher and a €300 To Go retail voucher, and a day's recording in Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore.
Voting in the heats will close on Tuesday, October 26 at 11pm.
