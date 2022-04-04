Search

08 Apr 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Offaly's Next Superstar

In association with R&R Mechanical / Lumcloon Energy, Slieve Bloom Brewing, Specsavers Tullamore, TOGO Retail and Washbox

VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Offaly's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Offaly's Next Superstar

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Apr 2022 10:17 PM

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

This is the summary text.

****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****

Voting is now open in the first round of Offaly's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting.

The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Simon Casey, Anthony Sullivan and Kieran Corrigan. The combination of those votes will decide our winner.

That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €900 worth of One4All vouchers sponsored by Washbox Tullamore, Slieve Bloom Brewing Company and Lumcloon Energy; a €300 Specsavers voucher and a €300 To Go retail voucher, and a day's recording in Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore.

Voting in the heats will close on Tuesday, October 26 at 11pm.

VOTE IN THE OTHER HEATS BELOW

VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Offaly's Next Superstar

In association with R&R Mechanical / Lumcloon Energy , Slieve Bloom Brewing , Specsavers Tullamore , TOGO Retail and Washbox

VOTE NOW: HEAT 3 of Offaly's Next Superstar

In association with R&R Mechanical / Lumcloon Energy , Slieve Bloom Brewing , Specsavers Tullamore , TOGO Retail and Washbox

VOTE NOW: HEAT 4 of Offaly's Next Superstar

In association with R&R Mechanical / Lumcloon Energy , Slieve Bloom Brewing , Specsavers Tullamore , TOGO Retail and Washbox

VOTE NOW: HEAT 5 of Offaly's Next Superstar

In association with R&R Mechanical / Lumcloon Energy , Slieve Bloom Brewing , Specsavers Tullamore , TOGO Retail and Washbox

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media