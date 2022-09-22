Search

22 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

JOB ALERT: Mountrath Community School seeking a Caretaker

JOB ALERT: Mountrath Community School seeking a Caretaker

JOB ALERT: Mountrath Community School seeking a Caretaker

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Sept 2022 11:19 AM

The Board of Management of Mountrath Community School invites applications for the full-time position of Caretaker (This position will take effect from October 10, 2022.

This is a full-time position and the ideal candidate will have several years of general maintenance experience. A qualification in building maintenance or a technician’s qualification would be advantageous. The Caretaker shall provide an efficient and effective range of caretaking, cleaning/maintenance and security service. He/she will be flexible with excellent interpersonal and organisational skills. 

Hard Copy of Completed Application Form, Letter of Application with CV should be sent to The Secretary, Board of Management, Mountrath Community School, Co Laois, R32AK27

Closing date for receipt of applications is 28th September 2022

The appointment is made under the terms and conditions of appointment of a Caretaker in community schools. The salary scale for the position is in accordance with the DES pay scales for Caretakers. Entry will be at the minimum of the scale, unless a higher starting point on the scale is approved by the Department of Education.

The position is subject to garda vetting.

Application form available to download from www.mountrathcs.ie

Dysartbeigh, Mountrath, Co. Laois, Ireland R32AK27

Phone: (057)8741080/41081/41082/41083  

Fax: (0578741001)

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media