JOB ALERT: Mountrath Community School seeking a Caretaker
The Board of Management of Mountrath Community School invites applications for the full-time position of Caretaker (This position will take effect from October 10, 2022.
This is a full-time position and the ideal candidate will have several years of general maintenance experience. A qualification in building maintenance or a technician’s qualification would be advantageous. The Caretaker shall provide an efficient and effective range of caretaking, cleaning/maintenance and security service. He/she will be flexible with excellent interpersonal and organisational skills.
Hard Copy of Completed Application Form, Letter of Application with CV should be sent to The Secretary, Board of Management, Mountrath Community School, Co Laois, R32AK27
Closing date for receipt of applications is 28th September 2022
The appointment is made under the terms and conditions of appointment of a Caretaker in community schools. The salary scale for the position is in accordance with the DES pay scales for Caretakers. Entry will be at the minimum of the scale, unless a higher starting point on the scale is approved by the Department of Education.
The position is subject to garda vetting.
Application form available to download from www.mountrathcs.ie
Dysartbeigh, Mountrath, Co. Laois, Ireland R32AK27
Phone: (057)8741080/41081/41082/41083
Fax: (0578741001)
