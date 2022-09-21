Killaloe Hotel and Spa - Your journey starts here

Killaloe Hotel & Spa, a quaint boutique hotel on the shores of Lough Derg, is delighted to be holding their annual Wedding Fair on Sunday October 2, 2022.

Why not come along to a relaxed day to talk about your upcoming special occasion.

Perhaps you are a couple that dream of hosting your wedding at a spectacular venue that stands out from the rest, then Killaloe Hotel & Spa is the wedding venue for you.

The team at the hotel understand that when it comes to wedding celebrations, creating the perfect atmosphere is essential.

We understand that there will be a wide range of exhibitors, offering everything you’d need to organize a wedding under one roof!

So, whether you’re sourcing inspiration for your venue, need help finding your dream dress and grooms wear, or want to book your entertainment and cars, trusted suppliers will spoil you for choice. From hand-craft bespoke jewelers, scrumptious cakes, cruise boats and many more...

Killaloe Hotel & Spa is an indulgent romantic setting with elegant interiors including the ballroom fully dressed for this special event.

Killaloe Hotel & Spa will also be showcasing their stunning bridal suites and charming Kincora Garden for those sunny summer weddings.

Meet the team who welcome the opportunity of getting to know you in the lead up to your big day.

"I’m so happy to be showcasing our lovely hotel on the banks of the River Shannon.

"This wedding season has been such a fun and exciting time, I can’t wait for another successful year in 2023. Every couple is unique, and I love making their big day a special occasion for them and their guests to remember for the rest of their lives", Emma Daly – The hotel’s Weddings & Events Coordinator.

So don’t miss an amazing opportunity to sit down with the wedding team to discuss availability as well as all-inclusive packages to suit your specific needs.

On the day admission is free and there will be goodie bags, vouchers, and spot prizes from some of the best Wedding suppliers in East Clare & Ireland not to mention complimentary canapés, prosecco on arrival and lots more.

Don’t forget, Sunday October 2 from 12 noon to 6pm at Killaloe Hotel & Spa.

For more details visit killaloehotel.ie or call (061) 622123.

*Sponsored Content