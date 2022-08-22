Need a mortgage? - Contact Cleere Life & Pensions

Search

22 Aug 2022

22 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Our experienced mortgage advisors are experts in all types of mortgages ranging from First Time Buyers, to Trading Up to Investment Mortgages. We research the market for you as we have access to all the leading lenders, this ensures you get the right mortgage for your financial circumstances.

We do the work on your behalf, from preparing your documents to signing final contracts. Our aim is to make it as stress free as possible.

How can we help?

  • First Time Buyer
  • Trading Up/Moving Home
  • Switching Mortgages
  • Public Sector Mortgages
  • Self-Build Mortgages

Questions:

What will the Mortgage Broker take into consideration as part of your application?

Your savings

It is useful to set up a regular savings account to save your deposit. This has the added benefit of showing your ability to save money each month. 

Your day-to-day finances

Make sure you manage your accounts so that you don’t go over your credit limit – banks like to see that you have been managing your finances effectively for a period of time before you apply for your mortgage.

Your other borrowings

It’s a good idea to pay down credit cards and personal loans, if you have any, as much as possible, as additional borrowing could affect the amount you can borrow for your mortgage.

Additional costs

You will need to show how you can cover additional costs such as stamp duty, legal fees and any additional expenses that might be required to make your new property habitable.

Contact Details:

Cleere Life 

2 Fairgreen 

Naas

Co Kildare

www.cleerelife.ie

045 936124

Killeen Financial Services Ltd T/A Cleere Life & Cleere Mortgages is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland

OVERVIEW

  • Started our Business in 2015 where we felt there was a niche for Financial Planning & to offer clients a personal touch and better options in regard to Protection, Investments, Savings & Pensions
  • In 2017 we purchased a local brokerage who were in business for 40 years, this gave us access to more local clients & more opportunities
  • From here we increased our staff to 4 after 2 years and moved to 8 Dean St Kilkenny
  • In 2020 we opened our Mortgage Office as we felt there was need for Mortgage Advice to clients on a more personal note. We have access to the majority of the leading lenders in the marketplace
  • Our aim is to search the market for the best deal for our clients, provide a valuable service while saving you time and fees
  • We opened our new office @ 4 Dean St Kilkenny and hired 3 new employees who have years of experience in the Mortgage Market
  • In 2021 we decided to expand our services further afield and we are delighted to have opened a new office in Naas, Kildare in January 2022
  • We feel Naas as a town has a lot to offer,  named Tidy Town winner and we are delighted to offer our services to the Kildare people
  • Here we have a new office manager started since January and we have a very experienced Financial Planner  who also started this year covering Kildare & Dublin
  • Our workforce has increased to 10 and we intend to continue to grow our business over the next number of years. We hold approx. € 85m under management and growing daily service over 2500 clients  

At Cleere Life & Pensions our priority is to to provide financial planning solutions for clients in the areas of pensions, protection and investments. The brokerage, a member of BrokerS Ireland, was set up by Gearoid Cleere in January 2015.

Our client base is diverse and includes individuals, sole traders and small to medium companies across Leinster and further afield. Our services are, and always have been, founded on honest, trust and integrity. We offer advice in respect of pensions, Investments, Savings and Life Assurance.

A Policy Review is a simple process that involves looking at what Life Assurance, Pension and Regular Savings policies a client has. In particular we look at the following; What level of life cover, Specified Illness cover and Income Protection cover you should have based on your circumstances, The current cost of your insurance as well as the term remaining.

This involves doing a price check on your existing policies to make sure you are not paying too much every month. Risk profile and Investment Fund performance check for Pensions and Savings plans. We also look at policy charges and allocation rates of the premiums you are paying (allocation rate refers to the net amount of your premium which is used to purchase units in your policy). High charges in a pension or savings plan can erode a large part of the growth achieved over a long period of time and so it is essential to make sure you are not over paying.

