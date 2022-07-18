Search

19 Jul 2022

'Its a long way to Tipperary' but worth a trip to the 'Jack Judge' Restaurant in Tipperary Town

18 Jul 2022 12:37 PM

The iconic Kiely’s now features a fantastic newly refurbished high-class restaurant with the catchy name Jack Judge, named after the man who penned the song that put Tipperary on the map all over the world-It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.

For those who prefer the outdoors, Jack Judges Restaurant offers a beautifully newly created outdoor space fully heated, with covered areas and full bar facilities. The renovated building also has a beautiful new function room for family occasions, weddings, meetings, parties etc.

Head chef at Kiely’s is local man Joe O’Doherty, a native of Solohead who after 20 years as Head Chef in restaurants in Munster and Leinster is delighted to return to his native Tipperary and lead this new venture of culinary delight in Tipperary Town.

Chef serves up an array of tasty dishes using locally sourced ingredients. From Surf’n’Turf to Pan Fried Hake to Gourmet Burgers, there is something to suit all palates and you will leave delighted with your dining experience at Jack Judges. Homemade desserts are featured on the menu daily to complete a wonderful meal. There is also a Kids Menu in this family friendly restaurant.

Jack Judge has recently introduced a superb value Early Bird Menu with 2 courses for €23.95 and 3 courses for €28.95.

The Wine Bar at Kielys offers the best in world wines, cocktails and a full bar. The Tapas plates available in The Wine Bar are a very sought-after option for those who prefer something a little different to share and enjoy.

You can choose from Meat, Cheese, Vegetarian and Seafood Platters. A firm favourite is the Ocean Lovers Platter, filled with Lemon Pepper Calamari, Garlic Prawns, Smoked Salmon Tartare, Dips and more, served with fresh crusty bread. The unique and varied Wine List at The Wine Bar at Kiely’s offers the very best in European Wines.

So, if you want Dinner, Tapas, Early Bird, Sunday Lunch or to book your special occasion, Kiely’s is your Number 1 venue in Tipperary and remember we cater for large groups up to 200 plus. Give us a call on 062-85108 or 085-2522071. We look forward to welcoming you back to Kiely’s.

* Sponsored content        

