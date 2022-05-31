Pat Tiernan Motors with the all new Nissan Ariya 100% electric crossover!

Pat Tiernan Motors offers an exclusive sneak peek at the all new Nissan Ariya 100% electric crossover!

New and existing EV drivers in Limerick will be able to enjoy a sneak peek at the all new Nissan Ariya 100% electric crossover this month after the local Nissan dealership secured exclusive access to the eagerly awaited car.

“The new Nissan Ariya is the EV that everyone is talking about and we are delighted to get our hands on it for one day,” said Pat Tiernan, Dealer Principal at Pat Tiernan Motors at Delta Retail Park on the Ballysimon Road in Limerick.

“This car sets a new standard for electric driving and this is a fantastic opportunity to see it first. No appointment is necessary, just drop by our showrooms any time on Friday June 10,” he added.

The new car combines the pioneering EV, crossover and performance expertise that has made the Nissan LEAF and Nissan Qashqai market leaders and its arrival is set to revolutionise the EV market in Ireland.

Building on Nissan’s strength as EV pioneers it features outstanding Japanese inspired crossover design which is set to take the powerful performance and capabilities of zero-emissions vehicles to a new level.

Two battery options are available, a 63 kWh battery that delivers a range of 402 kilometres and an 87 kWh battery that offers a range of 529 kilometres, making the no compromise Ariya perfect for family daily commutes or longer road trips.

Pricing will start for the entry grade 63 kWh Nissan Ariya Advance from €48,995 and range up to €66,995 for the top of the range 87 kWh Ariya Evolve, inclusive of Government grants and exclusive of dealer delivery and related charges.

Pre-ordering is now open.

The Ariya is Nissan’s ultimate expression of style and technology. The model’s 100% electric vehicle platform removed fundamental limitations and allowed designers to take new approaches to existing components.

This new philosophy is based on what Nissan calls Timeless Japanese Futurism - characterised by a distinctive Japanese approach conveyed in a simple, yet powerfully modern way. Designers have embraced it to communicate how an EV paired with advanced driving capabilities can offer a new perspective to design, function and the ownership experience.

The interior of the new Nissan Ariya redefines how drivers interact with technology. The minimalist dashboard is devoid of the usual buttons and switches. Primary control functions vibrate when touched and only appear when the car is switched on.

The reimagined interior allows for an entirely flat floor, resulting in a wide, open lounge-like experience and the most spacious cabin in its class.

The new Ariya has been specially designed to meet the needs of tech-savvy customers and to be a partner in an increasingly connected world, offering seamless, personal assistance and responses.

Wireless Apple Carplay, cabled Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and Intelligent personal assistance technology all come as standard.

Standard safety features include Intelligent 360° Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Intelligent Cruise Control and Lane Intervention, Intelligent Emergency Braking (Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection, Junction Assist), Rear Emergency Braking and cross traffic alert technology.

Other standard features include ProPilot with Navi-Link and e-Pedal. Nissan’s revolutionary e-Pedal, which is also available in the Nissan LEAF, allows drivers to launch, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator.

ProPilot provides hands-on assistance to help drivers stay centred in their lane, navigate stop-and-go motorway traffic and to maintain a set vehicle speed and distance to the vehicle ahead.

The top of the range 87 kWh Ariya Evolve comes with part PVC/Synthetic suede seats, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, a Heads Up Display (HUD), ProPILOT Park, ventilated (heat and cooled) front seats, heated rear seats, power memory mirrors, power memory driver and passenger 8-way seats, a DAB and Bose 10-speaker sound system and an openable panoramic sunroof.

*Sponsored Content