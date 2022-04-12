Search

13 Apr 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Septic Eddie: You dump it, we pump it!

Septic Eddie: You dump it, we pump it!

Septic Eddie: You dump it, we pump it!

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 11:35 AM

Based in Limerick, Septic Eddie provides a professional and reliable septic tank emptying and repairs service to clients throughout Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Cork.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, no job is too big or small. 

With a comprehensive knowledge of all types of wastewater treatment systems, they can handle all types of repairs and maintenance work.

Septic Eddie is dedicated to providing a high quality service and provides the very best workmanship in a cost-effective manner.

Over the years, they have earned a reputation as an expert and trustworthy business. Many of our clients are repeat customers who are happy with the standards and quality of the work that they have provided.

Some of the services provided by Septic Eddie include septic tank and biocycle emptying, CCTV drain and tank inspection, maintenance, drain Unblocking and much more. 

Septic Eddie are fully licensed and insured and are a Limerick County Council approved business.

The family run business also cater for the construction needs of the home. 

They offer septic tank and wastewater treatment unit upgrades as well as percolation systems, tertiary treatments filters and sand polishing filters. 


Website: septiceddie.ie Phone:0872050039 Email: info@septiceddie.ie

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media