Southern Regional Assembly celebrates International Women’s Day

The Southern Regional Assembly is celebrating International Women's Day 2022 and the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and a call for accelerating gender parity by highlighting the importance of women’s engagement and representation in public roles, particularly as local and regional representatives.

We are also acknowledging the important role of women working in public sector organisations such as ours.

The Waterford-based Southern Regional Assembly operates at regional level within the local government sector and deals with issues such as regional and spatial planning and EU fund management at that level.

The regional level is represented by 33 local councillors serving as Assembly Members who are nominated by either their local authority or as a Committee of the Regions member.

Six women who are local councillors are also Regional Assembly Members, nominated either by their own local authority or due to their membership of the EU Committee of the Regions:

Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien and Cllr. Sheila O’Callaghan, both Cork County Council, Cllr. Maura Bell, Wexford County Council, Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose, Tipperary County Council, and Committee of the Regions representatives, Cllr. Deirdre Forde of Cork City Council and Cllr. Gillian Coughlan of Cork County Council.

Their work, and that of all Members, is to represent their local authorities at the level of the Southern Region on issues related to regional and spatial planning, and monitoring EU funded programmes, such as the ERDF Southern & Eastern Regional Programme.

The Committee of the Regions members also represent the Southern Region at EU level; the Committee of the Regions is

an EU institution which is the voice our regions and cities in the EU law making process.

The Regional Assembly manages the Southern & Eastern Regional Programme 2014-20 which has seen approximately €600 million from the ERDF and the Irish Government committed to support research and innovation, small businesses development through the Local Enterprise Offices, low carbon retrofitting through the SEAI, COVID health supports, and sustainable urban development projects, such as the regeneration of O’Connell Street in Limerick City.

We will also manage the Southern, Eastern & Midland Regional Programme which will see further ERDF supports for the Irish

regions the over the next seven years.

The Assembly is responsible for implementing the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region to contribute to the objectives of the National Development Plan.

The objectives of the Strategy and the Regional Programme have been aligned to maximise benefits for Irish regions and communities in the coming years.

For further details on the Southern Regional Assembly visit www.southernassembly.ie.

