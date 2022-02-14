Search

JOBS ALERT: Aiséiri in Kilkenny are recruiting for two positions

14 Feb 2022 3:22 PM

Local treatment service Aiséiri Aislinn is currently recruiting for two positions, with the application process now open to suitable candidates.

Aiséiri Aislinn is a 12 step addiction treatment service for adolescents aged 15 – 21 years in Kilkenny. The positions available are a full time bookkeeper/ accounts technician and a relief kitchen cook.

Bookkeeper and accounts technician: The ideal candidate must have experience in a previous setting. Duties will include accounts payable, accounts receivable, bank reconciliations and monthly payroll, TMS systems, reception duties, managing phones, liaising at interagency level, organizing travel allowances, sick leave and annual leave and rotas.  

The candidate must be proficient in a variety of packages including Sage 50 accounts software, Micropay Software, Microsoft Word, Excel experience in Salesforce and TMS systems desirable. 

Kitchen Cook for relief work: Duties include support in the preparation, cooking and serving of food. Ensuring excellent health and safety and hygiene standards. The ideal candidate must have experience in a similar role and have HACCP training completed. 

For further information on these roles contact skeane@aiseiri.ie

To apply, email your CV and letter of application in PDF/ Word format to Skeane@aiseiri.ie by February 18. Aiseiri is an equal opportunities employer.

*Sponsored Content

