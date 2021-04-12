Homemade alcohol and bottles for packaging discovered during search in Cork city

Homemade alcohol and hundreds of bottles for packaging were among the items discovered during a search of an apartment in Cork City as part of an investigation into the production of illicit alcohol today. The Operation consisted of Garda members from Anti-Social Behaviour Unit & Detective Branch, Revenue, Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FASI) and the Heath Service Executive (HSE).

During the course of the search, a quantity of homemade alcohol, hundreds of bottles for packaging, a quantity of cash, and a baton were seized. The alcohol being supplied is suspected to be of a high strength and not having undergone any quality controls. Revenue investigations relating to excise matters are on-going. FSAI and HSE will investigate with a view to a prosecution from a public health concern.

The search warrant executed was as a result of a joint investigation into illicit alcohol in Cork City. The multiagency operation was created as a result of a Garda investigation after a suspect was believed to be selling illicit alcohol to people sleeping rough in Cork city.