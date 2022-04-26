Conack – Building Better Together

Conack are a building and civil engineering contractor founded in 2008 by joint managing directors Kieran Cusack and Tom O’Connor. Our head office is based on the Ballysimon Road in Limerick, with regional oﬃces in Cork, Dublin, and Galway.

Conack delivers specialist construction solutions to the public and private sector clients, operating across multiple sectors, with recent works completed in residential, commercial, healthcare, oﬃces, civic, hospitality, education, retail, pharmaceutical and medical, design and build, and oﬃce ﬁt out sectors.

Although founded at the beginning of the recession, Conack has grown from strength to strength. Winning Limerick Chamber’s Regional Business award for SMEs in 2020, gave Tom and Kieran the confidence to begin the transition from a Tier 3 Contractor to competing as a Tier 1 contractor. In 2021 Conack were listed as one of Ireland’s top 20 main contractors in CIF’s Construction Magazine.

This success can be seen in the now 200+ strong directly employed members of the Conack team, most of which are employed locally here in Limerick, and the healthy pipeline of work that has been won regionally and nationwide.

Key to our growth is the recruitment of the people who fit the Conack ethos of “Building Better Together” and the investment in those people through our partnership with the CIOB training programme is essential to keep teams rowing in the one direction.

We have recently completed some significant projects here in Limerick for the IDA, Limerick City & County Council.

The Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Castletroy is a new world class industry led centre that will enable Irish based FDI, and home-grown manufacturers accelerate to adoption of digital technologies into their factory floors and supply chains allowing them to address real world challenges and drive competitiveness.

As part of the government's Housing for all plan, Conack have recently delivered the Mulgrave Street Housing Development for Limerick City & County Council. This development brought much needed homes to underused public lands.

Conack drive innovation by working with staff and external services, incorporating new ideas which generate change that helps solve a need and so increase our competitiveness. We have worked hard to ensure we stay current in the market not only where the building is concerned but with the aid of:

• Computer-Aided Design (CAD)

• Building Information Management (BIM)

• Off-site Fabrication

• Modular Construction

• Robotic Total Stations (RTS)

• Green Buildings

• LEED and LEAN construction

And of course, full access to the outside world via the Internet, this in turn speeds up the process as to how information is managed and accessible through our document management system, Procore.

Sustainable construction is at the core of what Conack do, we have to date led 6 LEED (Silver & Gold) projects and 4 BREEAM projects. In addition to BREEAM & LEED we are part of Cradle to Cradle, GRESB, Well Community & Considerate Contractor Schemes.

Conack are committed to operating to the highest standards our commitment to this can be seen in our investment in the ISO Accredited Management System ISO 45001 Health & Safety, 9001 Quality and 14001 Environment which have provided a stable foundation to lead company growth. Conack are currently targeting BIM level 2 ISO 19650 compliance by the end of 2022.

We are underway on a number of significant investments in Limerick.

01 Bishops Quay a landmark development for Limerick, when complete will offer 110,000 sqft of LEED Gold Grade A office space, 34 Apartments and a Café Restaurant.

We have recently broke ground on the delivery of the new Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh at the site of the old Dawn Dairy’s facility on the Dublin Road. The new state-of-the-art 8,214sqm school will accommodate 750 students.

Website: www.conack.ie/careers

