WATCH: It’s back! Get your tickets as Punchestown returns with 'The Great Comeback Festival of 2022'

It’s been a while. Too long, but good times are coming and you need to flex your style status!

The Punchestown Festival returns from Tuesday 26th to Saturday 30th April and you are invited to gather, celebrate and enjoy one of Ireland's favourite social events.

People make Punchestown and this iconic, award-winning sporting occasion is renowned for its wonderful friendly welcome and vibrant atmosphere. Combine this with live music, Osprey Avenue Shopping, sophisticated style, street theatre and that buzzing social scene that we have all missed so much.

This year's Punchestown Festival will see Rachael Blackmore receive a belated big Irish festival reception for her heroics on the track over the last couple of years. The 2021 Aintree Grand National and Cheltenham Champion Hurdle-winning jockey will certainly get the best of the Punchestown roar, especially when she takes to the track aboard Honeysuckle in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

She won the race last year to a wall of silence due to Covid restrictions on crowds but she will get many of the plaudits this time around. Punters will be able to savour top class grade 1 action every day with the potential clash of Honeysuckle and Cheltenham Supreme Novices Hurdle winner Constitution Hill still on the cards. From the racing paddock to the best-dressed podium, this year's big comeback Punchestown festival has it all - on and off the track.

Finally, an occasion to dress up for!

The prestigious Bollinger Best Dressed Competition will run each day from Festival Tuesday, April 26 to the grand final on Ladies Day, Friday, April 29. The all-expenses-paid trip to the Home of Bollinger in the champagne region along with overnight in Paris the city of romance is the coveted money cannot buy prize. The format has been tried and tested and a number of finalists will be chosen by our style scouts each day. The daily winner then progresses to the style final on Festival Friday, April 29. Of course, daily finalists will receive a lovely goodie bag.

All the colour, style and bubbles a lady could wish for will be centred around our Bollinger Lounge which is the Style Quarter of the entire event. Follow the Bollinger path and make your way to the reserved enclosure which is the social hub of the festival. The Bollinger Garden and Lounge is the ideal location for those who love watching people as much as top class racing! Live music and aprés race entertainment ensure that this is the venue to see and be seen.

At the centre of this unique occasion is sport and few sporting experiences compare with the raw energy and authenticity of horseracing. In Ireland, horse racing is where sport and culture combine. Punchestown is where it is celebrated. It is inherent in our culture and heritage. It is fast, it is tough, it is fiercely competitive but it is exhilarating, thrilling and passionate in equal measure. As the home of Irish jump racing Punchestown is where our champions, record breakers and history makers come together to showcase the sport.

So dress up or dress down, enjoy hospitality packages or meet friends in one of the great bars but most importantly gather, gather to celebrate the return of good times!

The Punchestown Festival runs from Tuesday 26th to Saturday 30th April 2022.

