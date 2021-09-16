Search

17/09/2021

T1 Tipperary start-ups invited to apply for share of New Frontiers funding

€15,000 financial support available for innovative business start-ups in the south east

Gerry McCauley

Gerry McCauley from Clonmel was among those who received support for the New Frontiers programme

A free entrepreneurship development programme is taking applications until August 31 from County Tipperary entrepreneurs and innovative business start-ups for its first phase, which starts in September.

€1.5m in Enterprise Ireland (EI) funding has been secured to run the New Frontiers programme at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) over the next five years.

The 55 early-stage entrepreneurs who progress to the second phase of the programme will have access to €15,000 funding each.

Gerry McCauley from Clonmel was among those who received support for the New Frontiers programme at the ArcLabs innovation hub in Waterford.

New Frontiers programme manager at Waterford Institute of Technology, Eugene Crehan explains who the programme is for.

"The New Frontiers programme is designed to help ambitious individuals bring their business idea from concept to successful start-up. The time commitment for phase one is two evenings per week, starting from Tuesday, September 14. The application process is online, so people can apply easily."

"Over the next five years we hope to support another 250 entrepreneurs on Phase one of our programme, with about 20% making it through to the second phase and access to EI funding every year. Those who get onto phase two are on the programme two days per week for six months and get funding of €15,000 each.

"The programme is run by the WIT School of Business from ArcLabs, the innovation hub based at WIT’s West Campus, Carriganore."

Former New Frontiers participant Gerry McCauley of OmniSpirant Limited offers advice to entrepreneurs considering the New Frontiers programme: “New Frontiers is an excellent programme, applicable to any business sector.

"Eugene and all programme contributors in WIT helped to shape the business plan and funding strategy for OmniSpirant Limited. New Frontiers also connected us further into the Enterprise Ireland and Horizon Europe support networks."

For more information and to make an application see www.wit.ie/newfrontiers.

