T1 - Evelyn Hennessy - An Appreciation

In all our lives there are rare moments we will never forget. Very many people in Roscrea and much further afield had such a moment when hearing of Evelyn Hennessy’s death.

The fact that her death came so suddenly and without warning, was all the more diminishing and upsetting. Evelyn was the youngest of the Mockler family of three that lived and farmed about one mile from Thurles. She went to school at the Ursuline Convent until she did her Leaving Cert.

She had a very happy time at school and remembered with fondness the nuns who taught her there. She returned regularly to visit those nuns and for reunions. She made many friends at school who were devastated by her sudden passing last January. Following her Leaving Cert she went to Lough Gill in Sligo where she attained her degree in Domestic Science. Her first appointment was teaching in Banagher where she met her husband Pat.

They were married in 1970 and built their home in Derrymore where they lived a long and happy life until Pat died five years ago.

As a Home Economics teacher in the Sacred Heart Convent Roscrea for 30 years she imparted to countless girls the joy of cooking and needlework. Those girls are now mothers and grandmothers, passing on Evelyn’s gifts to their own children.

She loved every minute of her time teaching and during this time she formed lifelong friendships with pupils, staff and the people of Roscrea. She was greatly involved and so appreciated in so many organisations in the parish.

A member of the parish council and liturgy groups a reader in Camblin and St Cronin’s church, she had a great love of music and joined the community choir where she always looked forward to the Monday night rehearsals.

When she retired from teaching, she helped to establish a group of her fellow teachers to teach English to Foreign Nationals which she continued to do for a number of years. She was chairperson of the Sacred Heart Primary School Board and then became chairperson of St Anne’s Special School.

Evelyn had many pastimes including the Bridge Club where she was President on many occasions. She had a great love of the flowers in her beautiful garden in Derrymore and she decorated the two churches with flowers many times.

The Sacred Heart Sisters have their own burial ground and when they left Roscrea Evelyn and a small group of friends helped to maintain the graves. She loved sowing flowers there and now it seems so right and fitting that herself and Pat are laid to rest beside these graves.

Evelyn was a woman of effortless style, poise, intelligence, wisdom and taste. With the passing of time she lost none of her spark nor the independence of spirit that made her such an attractive and endearing personality.

She was a gifted and generous person in so many ways, spoken highly of by her pupils and peers. In keeping with her traditional upbringing she had a deep Christian faith which she lived every day for she was very diligent in her religious duties.

The great number of people who stood on the roadway and outside the church for the removal and burial were indeed testimony to the woman Evelyn was. What came through so clearly in all the condolences and messages from all those who knew her was her warmth, her kindness, her thoughtfulness and her generosity.

Keep her in your hearts and prayers, remember her often and smile for the sunshine she brought. Sincere sympathy is extended to her daughters Annette and Gillian, her sons in law John and Mark, her grandchildren Leah and Kara, her brother Frank and all her relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.