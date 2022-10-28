Search

28 Oct 2022

On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua retains his IBF and WBC heavyweight titles

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 7:00 AM

Anthony Joshua endured a frustrating night before eventually stopping Carlos Takam and defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in the 10th round in Cardiff.

In his first fight since ending the career of the great and once-dominant Wladimir Klitschko, 28-year-old Joshua required his advantages in size, speed and power to gradually wear down his previously little-known opponent from France.

Takam accepted his first world title fight at less than a fortnight’s notice following an injury to Joshua’s original opponent Kubrat Pulev, and he put in a valiant performance in front of a world record indoor fight crowd of an estimated 76,000.

Joshua controlled the opening rounds behind a booming jab and sent the challenger to the canvas for the first time in round three from a clubbing left hand.

The champion did not have it all his own way, with swelling appearing around his right eye, but he dealt out more punishment in the middle rounds and prompted the ringside doctors to examine a cut around Takam’s eye.

Joshua completed victory in the 10th round when a right hand sent Takam into the ropes and despite the challenger’s apparent willingness to continue, the referee waved the contest off.

