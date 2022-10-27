Preston’s Greg Cunningham set to feature against Middlesbrough after illness

Preston expect to have Greg Cunningham available when they take on Middlesbrough in Michael Carrick’s first match as Boro boss.

Cunningham has been suffering with a sickness bug but is tipped to feature at Deepdale on Saturday.

Andrew Hughes missed last weekend’s defeat to Blackpool with a thigh issue but has returned to training this week.

Manager Ryan Lowe will have to make a late call regarding the defender’s fitness, saying he would be given “every possible chance” to play.

Boro begin life under the leadership of former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

The ex-England international was appointed as head coach on Monday, replacing Chris Wilder at the helm after Leo Percovich’s caretaker stint.

Carrick will have midfielder Matt Crooks at his disposal as he picks his first matchday squad.

Crooks missed the goalless draw with Huddersfield last weekend through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards.