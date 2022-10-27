Holloway hates cricket and Socceroos speak out – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 27.
Australia had their say on Qatar’s worker and human rights record.
Ian Holloway is not a fan of cricket.
Liverpool were still celebrating.
Ton up for Gabriel Martinelli.
The Lionesses were hailed among the Pride of Britain.
Boot envy at the Blades.
Just a couple of lads from the north west catching up.
Mo was feeling proud.
The Aussies could have a new keeper.
Happy birthday Freya Davies.
Ian Botham was recovering well.
Conor McGregor as modest as ever.
F1 turned the clock back.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.