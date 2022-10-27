Defender Ben Gibson doubtful for Norwich’s clash with Stoke

Ben Gibson is a doubt for Norwich ahead of their clash with Stoke.
The centre-half missed out against Burnley midweek with a knee issue and could be sidelined again.
Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis will also be assessed after missing the Clarets clash with sore ribs.
Sam McCallum may line-up again after making his first start since returning from a foot injury.
Will Smallbone is pushing to feature for Stoke ahead of their trip to East Anglia.
The midfielder made his return from injury against Rotherham last weekend in place of Liam Delap and could start again.
Sam Clucas could miss out again with a hamstring issue while Harry Souttar continues to make his return from injury and managed to get some minutes for the under-21 side.
The Potters are currently 19th in the Championship table.
