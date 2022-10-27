Search

27 Oct 2022

Jack Whatmough joins lengthy injury list before Wigan host Watford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 5:15 PM

Jack Whatmough is the latest addition to Wigan’s injury list as they host Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Whatmough was forced off late in last week’s defeat by QPR, with Rarmani Edwards-Green coming on for his Latics debut and in line to deputise against the Hornets.

Forwards Callum Lang (ankle) and Charlie Wyke (hamstring) will miss out once more.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards and defender Tom Pearce returned to action in the midweek under-21 win over Hull.

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley is not expected to return before the World Cup break as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Imran Louza is another long-term absentee with a broken leg.

Tom Dele-Bashiru stepped up his return to fitness by playing the full 90 minutes for the under-21 team in Monday’s win over QPR B.

Vakoun Bayo opened the scoring in that game to stake his claim for a starting spot up front having been on the bench for the win over Luton.

