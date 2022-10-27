Carlos Corberan set for first game as West Brom boss against Sheffield United

West Brom’s new head coach Carlos Corberan will take charge of his first game for the club against Sheffield United.

Former Huddersfield boss Corberan, appointed as Steve Bruce’s permanent successor on Tuesday, will be without suspended defender Kyle Bartley.

Bartley was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the Baggies’ 2-1 defeat at Millwall last week.

Striker Daryl Dike (thigh) and defender Semi Ajayi (ankle) are both closing in on their returns after long-term injury, but are not expected to feature.

Sheffield United pair Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark both returned to full training this week and could be back in contention after long-term injury.

Striker Oli McBurnie will be assessed. He is managing a hernia problem and stepped off the bench in last week’s home draw against Norwich.

Manchester City loanee James McAtee is fit after being withdrawn at half-time last Saturday due to cramp.

Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison, Sander Berge (both ankle) and Jayden Bogle (knee) are still out.