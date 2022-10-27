Search

27 Oct 2022

Brandon Comley returns to contention as Walsall host Rochdale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 11:47 AM

Brandon Comley is in contention for Walsall’s home clash with Rochdale.

Midfielder Comley was sent off for two bookings in the Saddlers’ draw with Sutton last weekend and sat out the midweek win against Harrogate through suspension.

Jacob Maddox and Liam Gordon came into the starting line-up against Town but were substituted in the second half, with boss Michael Flynn cautioning against the duo sustaining fresh injuries.

Flynn said of Gordon, who scored a stunning goal in the 3-1 victory: “He’s still not fully match fit, that’s why we took him off as we didn’t want to risk an injury, the same with Jacob Maddox. I can’t risk any of them getting injured.”

Rochdale have no new injury or suspension concerns for the trip.

Striker Scott Quigley remains out with a groin injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

James Ball returned from a ban in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere and should keep his place.

Defender Sam Graham was withdrawn in the closing stages of last Saturday’s defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon with a knock but completed 90 minutes against Rovers and he will be available.

