Search

27 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Toto Wolff demands Mercedes keep momentum train rolling to Mexico

Toto Wolff demands Mercedes keep momentum train rolling to Mexico

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded his team keep the momentum train rolling to Mexico following Lewis Hamilton’s narrow defeat at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton was denied his first victory of the season when Max Verstappen passed him for the lead with just six laps remaining at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

The result leaves Hamilton in danger of losing his remarkable record of winning at least one race in each year he has competed.

But speaking ahead of the 20th round of 22, Wolff said: “Lewis drove an outstanding race to finish second. We need to keep this momentum going.

“Race day in Austin was quite a rollercoaster of emotions. While we didn’t quite have the pace to win, it was great to be in the mix at the front and leading the race.

“The upgrades we brought to Texas delivered a step forward and we were closer to the front than we have been recently.

“We’re cautiously optimistic heading to Mexico but the W13 can be unpredictable from track to track, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Before heading south of the border, Hamilton appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show in America.

The 37-year-old, who has more wins and poles than any other driver, and shares the record of seven world championships with Michael Schumacher, was asked if he was the greatest Formula One driver of all time.

“I know what I am and I know how good I am but I don’t really like to talk about it,” he replied.

“I like to do my talking on the track. That is what my dad always said.

“When I was a kid there was a lot of discrimination because we were the only people of colour on the race track so even today, I don’t feel like I need to say it.

“I just let what I do on circuit – and what I do off the circuit – speak for itself.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media