Ben Youngs backs Ellis Genge to lead England in absence of key duo

Ellis Genge’s leadership credentials have received an emphatic endorsement from England’s most capped player as contingency plans are drawn up in the event Eddie Jones is robbed of his two established captains.

Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are recovering from the concussions sustained on club duty that have made them a doubt for the series opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday week.

Neither player has travelled to England’s training camp in Jersey and while they could yet face the Pumas, Jones is considering alternatives to the pair who took charge against Australia in July when Lawes acted as skipper and Farrell was vice-captain.

When both Lions were absent in the Six Nations, Tom Curry took charge, but there is growing support for Genge to continue his transformation from the “rough diamond” who joined Leicester in 2016 before returning to hometown club Bristol as one of Jones’ most valued performers.

Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs, who has made a record 117 appearances for England, rates the prop highly.

“When Ellis first arrived at Leicester he was a rough diamond. He had all this raw power and talent which needed shaping in how he played,” said Youngs.

“He’d do these crazy rhino runs but to see what he is now, he’s totally different. He’s one of the best looseheads in the world, if not the best.

“His consistency of ball carrying is constant. That’s huge growth. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to people because they go and find that growth by working hard.

“When you’re blessed with that power and aggression you’ve still got to work out how to use it effectively and he’s done that.

“The Ellis that turned up at Tigers compared to the one that’s here today are very different characters.

“In terms of leadership he speaks very well. He’s very calm, very measured. He’s got a great feel with people in terms of how he talks and interacts.

“The way Leicester play you need someone at the coal face as captain and Gengey is that through the scrums and how he carries and tackles.

“It was a natural fit for him, but he also made it his own and has grown week by week into that leadership role.

“He’d probably be the first to admit that he’s trying to improve in that area, but I think he’s doing a wonderful job.”

While Jones contemplates the potential loss of two trusted lieutenants, he received promising news that a third member of his leadership inner circle in Luke Cowan-Dickie might be in a position to resume full training next week.

Cowan-Dickie is struggling with a knee injury sustained on club duty for Exeter over the weekend and with Jamie George missing the entire autumn because of a foot problem, a crisis at hooker could be looming.

But forwards coach Richard Cockerill delivered a positive update on his recovery as rookies George McGuigan and Jack Singleton are placed on standby to provide cover.

“Luke took part in some units this (Wednesday) morning. As far as I’m aware, the knee is settling down. There’s every chance that he will train fully next week,” Cockerill said.

Flanker Lewis Ludlam is struggling with a hip complaint but Cockerill said he will resume full training next week.