Jos Buttler admits Ireland ‘outplayed’ England and deserved World Cup win

Jos Buttler refused to blame the Melbourne rain for England’s shock defeat by Ireland, accepting “the better team won”.

England were loose with the ball after putting their opponents in to bat at the MCG but dragged things back well as the boys in green slipped from 103 for one to 157 all out.

But with the constant threat of rain, England’s reply never really found its feet. Buttler, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes all fell cheaply and they never got above the DLS par score.

They were still short when the weather turned, leaving the Irish to celebrate a memorable five-run win.

Asked if he had any qualms about the early finish, Buttler told Sky Sports: “Not really, it was only going to get heavier.

“They outplayed us in all three facets of the game. The better team won today.”

Buttler had chosen to chase knowing that a revised equation could be on the cards but felt the benefit of that decision was squandered early on.

There was a lack of discipline in helpful bowling conditions in the first half of the Ireland innings, during which Andy Balbirnie led his team to 92 for one.

It would prove a decisive passage of play.

“In the first 10 overs with the ball we were poor, a long way short of where we needed to be and we let Ireland get away,” said Buttler.

“We weren’t consistent enough, we let them score on both sides of the wicket in some favourable bowling conditions. Everything was in our favour, winning the toss and electing to field knowing there was weather around. We didn’t take advantage of that.

“We let Ireland get 20 or 30 too many in that first 10. They showed us how to bowl on that wicket.”