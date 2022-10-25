We’re battered and bruised, but we are Pompey – Danny Cowley proud of draw

Danny Cowley said he was bursting with pride after Portsmouth came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to 10-man Oxford.

Colby Bishop scored a 78th-minute equaliser to earn Pompey a point after Kyle Joseph put the visitors ahead at Fratton Park.

Head coach Cowley said: “I’m proud of the group. We’ve had to cope with 10 injuries, especially four key midfielders. It’s difficult to get the rhythm and control that you want.

“In the first half we weren’t brave enough and couldn’t get the angles, so we had to play the long game.

“Having said that, I thought we pretty much had control of the game, with not much threat coming from them, and then they scored a brilliant goal from outside the box.

“We wanted to change things at half-time, and it was a good call bringing on another midfielder with passing options.

“We had brave commitment and passed the ball well. We were beating their press, and they were then conceding lots of free-kicks, which led to their sending off.

“We’re unbeaten in 18 here, which is a proud record. We’re battered and bruised, but we are Pompey.”

After a scrappy opening 15 minutes, in which both sides were looking to take control of the game, it was Oxford who opened the scoring.

A long ball forward saw Gatlin O’Donkor chest it back for Joseph to drive the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards for his fifth league goal of the season.

After 33 minutes, Oxford almost doubled their lead when a Joseph strike just cleared the far post from the edge of the box.

Pompey’s only effort of the half was from Ronan Curtis, who shot tamely into goalkeeper Simon Eastwood’s midriff.

Billy Bodin was sent off 18 minutes from time after picking up a second yellow card and Pompey took advantage to claim a share of the points.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “Their goal was unbelievable. It was a blatant handball.

“I’m speechless from what I’ve seen from these officials tonight. I get booked for having a go – for caring. There must be some form of empathy for the frustration we have and almost disbelief I have in referees.

“When you look at the players Pompey have coming off the bench. They’re a good team. Well managed, well coached.

“We were very good in the first half. The second half, off the back of what we did last Saturday, they’ve given me everything.

“I feel like bursting into tears at this moment in time, because my players were working their socks off. With Billy Bodin, it wasn’t a booking in the first half, and we should have got the tackle in before Billy’s sending off.

“We have been trojans out there tonight, and they give me their all week in and week out. Our position in the table is false in relation to our desire.”