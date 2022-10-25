Search

26 Oct 2022

Wade Elliott pleased with ‘resilient’ Cheltenham’s return to winning ways

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 12:14 AM

Wade Elliott praised his Cheltenham team for a solid all-round display in their 1-0 home win over Morecambe.

The Robins had lost their previous three games in League One, but Ben Williams’ first-half goal was enough to secure a valuable home win and leave the Shrimps bottom of the table.

“I thought the performance was good and I thought it was the right result,” head coach Elliott said.

“We showed lots of different sides you need to win a game. Physically, we were dominant.

“At times, some of our football was good, against a team that are difficult to play against.

“Towards the end, when we knew we’d have to sustain a little bit of pressure, we were resilient and dogged.”

Elliott said he was pleased for the fans, who had voiced their discontent after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Burton.

“They travelled in good numbers on Saturday and I understand they were frustrated and I think I understand why they were frustrated,” he said.

“I hope tonight it’s a little bit of comfort or reward, or they’ve got a little bit of something back from it.”

Williams arrived in the box to smash in Ryan Jackson’s cross at the end of a neat move also involving Charlie Brown and Dan Nlundulu 10 minutes before half-time.

Cole Stockton had the ball in the net for Morecambe in the 50th minute, but the offside flag was raised.

Morecambe substitute Adam Mayor smashed a shot into the side-netting in the final minute and Kieran Phillips crashed an effort against the woodwork in stoppage time, but it was too little too late and their manager Derek Adams admitted they were poor on the night.

“We’ve got to be better than that this season,” Adams said. “We got sucker-punched. Cheltenham weren’t great either. It was a poor football match. Not a good advert for League One.

“We hit the bar at the end but that was probably our worst performance of the season. We weren’t good at passing the ball.

“It’s a disappointing one to take. The consistency levels have to be better. There was no one in the team that did well for us.

“We’ve probably got too many players who don’t know what League One football is all about and we’re down to the bare bones, but that’s what Morecambe Football Club is all about.”

