Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Jim Bentley hails ‘grit and determination’ of Rochdale as they secure point

Jim Bentley hails ‘grit and determination’ of Rochdale as they secure point

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 12:01 AM

Jim Bentley hailed the “grit and determination” of his Rochdale team following a hard-earned League Two draw at in-form Tranmere.

Manager Bentley, who took charge in August after Rochdale’s dire start to the campaign, is progressively steadying a listing ship.

This point followed successive away victories and a team that was marooned at the foot of the table after nine games is out of the bottom two and in touch with a handful of sides above them.

Rochdale rode their luck on Merseyside after grabbing a 35th-minute lead through the evergreen Ian Henderson’s first goal of the season.

But Kane Hemmings headed an equaliser four minutes later and Tranmere, who remain in ninth position, dominated the second 45 minutes without finding a winner.

“There was grit and determination and organisation, players emptying the tank and putting in a shift for us,” said Bentley.

“We have to be pleased.

“You have to scrap and battle for every point in this division.

“We know how difficult it is when you come to one of the best sides in the league.

“It is a really tough place to come, the crowd get all over you and once that home end gets up and at it, they drive the players on.

“We had to dig in and find a way, we are scrapping for points.

“They continued to ask questions of us [for the entire game], more so in the second half.

“I was pleased with the rear-guard effort and the desire.

“The fans want a team they can be proud of and I think the players can be proud of their efforts tonight.”

Tranmere are undefeated in seven matches but that is two draws on the spin after an identical result at Harrogate on Saturday.

Manager Micky Mellon was incredulous over the outcome after his team rained 15 attempts on the visitors’ goal.

But the Scot remained upbeat following another bright, purposeful performance – save for a modicum of disappointment over the manner in which Henderson was left alone to rifle home.

“We got caught square at the back with a ball flipped in behind,” said Mellon, whose side are two points and two places outside the play-off positions.

“We will look closely at it but I like to keep those things between me and the team.

“In terms of performance, we were relentless and kept going. We just couldn’t find the final touch you need.

“I don’t think there’s a person in the stadium who wouldn’t think we were the better team by a country mile.

“Rochdale were hanging on and will give themselves credit.

“But credit to our boys, they weren’t quite good enough to put the ball in the net but I couldn’t fault them.

“I was disappointed they didn’t get their just rewards for all their good work.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media