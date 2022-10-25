Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich character in victory at Port Vale

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised his side’s character after Freddie Ladapo’s brace secured a 3-2 win away at Port Vale.

Ladapo’s first goal of the night was added to by Cameron Humphreys and, although Gavin Massey and Nathan Smith scored either side of half-time to bring Vale level, it was the Ipswich striker who had the final say in the 51st minute to make it five wins in six League One matches for the Tractor Boys.

“The dynamic changed at half-time,” McKenna said. “We put ourselves in a great position in the game.

“Two fantastic goals – one excellent team goal, one wonderful strike from Cameron – and at that point we were completely in the ascendency.

“We had a really good chance for 3-0 that really kills the game and we switched off for a moment.

“With the time the goal arrived we knew at half-time it changed the complexion of the game and we were in for a battle.

“That’s what we needed to do in the second-half and that’s what we managed to do.

“I thought we played some really good football at times and then when we needed to grind it out and be tough we managed to do that as well.”

The hosts almost took an early lead as Ellis Harrison headed wide at the back post from David Worrall’s brilliant delivery.

Ipswich sprung into life in the 34th minute when Leif Davis’ superb low cross from the left side found Ladapo to slide home.

Four minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage thanks to 18-year-old Humphreys’ first professional goal, drilling Dominic Ball’s lay-off into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

Massey’s half-volley reduced the deficit just before half-time after Ipswich failed to properly clear their lines from a Worrall header.

And Vale were level within two minutes of the restart as Smith lashed the ball into the back of the net after a corner caused havoc in the box.

Ipswich responded brilliantly to the setback though, with Ladapo tapping in from Humphreys’ deflected delivery to score what proved to be the winner.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was left to rue his team conceding so quickly after restoring parity.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” he said.

“We’ve lost the game but what I think we needed to do, when we got it back to 2-2, was to make sure that we didn’t concede a goal in the next five to 10 minutes, and we did that.

“We had the momentum but that’s what top teams do. They punish you on the turnover and they did that.

“We’re disappointed in the goals we conceded tonight but there’s certainly no disappointment in my lads’ commitment, desire and application.

“I thought all of that was spot on and then it’s just about improving the group and getting better and better.”