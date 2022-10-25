Boreham Wood draw at Dagenham

Boreham Wood were forced to share the points with Dagenham as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Victoria Road.
Danny Newton nearly created an early chance for Boreham Wood but his cross was snuffed out by Elliot Justham with players lining up to put it in the back of the net.
Wood broke the deadlock when Zak Brunt curled into the top corner in the 53rd minute.
The visitors could have doubled their advantage in the 70th minute when Junior Morias was played through on goal but his curling effort was remarkably saved by Nathan Ashmore.
Two minutes later, the away side were made to pay for their missed chances when Myles Weston tucked home to make it 1-1.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.