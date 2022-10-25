Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Joe Nuttall penalty brace helps Scunthorpe end five-game run without a win

Joe Nuttall penalty brace helps Scunthorpe end five-game run without a win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:26 PM

Two penalties from Joe Nuttall helped Scunthorpe earn their first league win in five games after coming from behind to beat Gateshead 3-1.

The Iron move out of the National League relegation zone and into 20th, but the Heed are now third from bottom.

Gateshead took the lead nine minutes in when Adam Campbell slotted home from close range and had multiple chances to add a second, but goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst saved efforts from Greg Olley and Dan Ward.

Scunthorpe were awarded a penalty and Joe Nuttall converted from the penalty spot to equalise in the 43rd minute.

The Iron then took the lead four minutes into the second-half when Caolan Lavery headed home from a corner and his effort bounced in from the crossbar.

Nuttall got his brace three minutes into stoppage time after Scunthorpe were awarded their second penalty of the night, and he made no mistake from the spot again.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media