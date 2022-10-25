Search

26 Oct 2022

Kane Hemmings equaliser helps Tranmere make it seven games unbeaten

25 Oct 2022 11:13 PM

Play-off chasing Tranmere extended their unbeaten League Two run to a seventh game but had to settle for one point following a 1-1 draw with Rochdale at Prenton Park.

Kane Hemmings headed a quickfire equaliser for the home team after Ian Henderson’s first league goal of the campaign on 35 minutes put Rochdale in front against the run of play.

Manager Micky Mellon’s side dominated for extended periods against their lowly visitors and created the first clear opening when Hemmings glanced wide from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s flighted delivery on the quarter-hour.

Rochdale stunned their hosts when Henderson was inexplicably left unmarked to plant a crisp strike beyond goalkeeper Ross Doohan following Jimmy Keohane’s ball over the top.

Hemmings powerfully met Kieron Morris’s flighted right-wing delivery for a speedy reply.

But Tranmere could not convert second-half pressure into maximum points.

Visiting keeper Richard O’Donnell kept out Morris’s low 18-yard strike and Jordan Turnbull headed against the woodwork with 15 minutes remaining.

For Rochdale, Tyrese Sinclair worked Doohan with a shot following a rare breakaway, but the visitors were content with the draw for a third straight away game without defeat.

