Donovan Wilson nets second-half equaliser as Sutton take point from Northampton

Sutton launched an excellent second-half fightback to rescue a point from a 2-2 League Two draw against Northampton at Sixfields on Tuesday.

The Cobblers hit the front with the first meaningful shot of the contest when Shaun McWilliams found Marc Leonard on the edge of the box and he picked out the bottom corner with a precise finish for his first professional goal.

Jack Sowerby fired straight at Lewis Ward and Kieron Bowie’s shot deflected wide, but it was only a matter of time until the Cobblers turned their dominance into a second goal.

Louis Appere held the ball up and laid it off to Mitch Pinnock, who took a touch and fired sweetly past Ward eight minutes before half-time.

Sutton were back in the game within two minutes of the restart as Omar Bugiel headed in Rob Milsom’s cross, and that swung the momentum their way.

They were back level on the hour through Donovan Wilson after he capitalised on a mistake from McWilliams.

Both sides had a big late chance to win it but Bowie slashed wide for Northampton before Joe Kizzi headed over at the other end.