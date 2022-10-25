Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Cheltenham see off Morecambe thanks to Ben Williams strike

Cheltenham see off Morecambe thanks to Ben Williams strike

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 10:44 PM

Ben Williams’ first-half goal helped Cheltenham return to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over Morecambe.

The Robins had lost their previous three League One games, but Williams arrived in the box to smash in Ryan Jackson’s cross at the end of a neat move also involving Charlie Brown and Dan Nlundulu 10 minutes before half-time.

Jackson had already scuffed a shot wide from a good position in the ninth minute and Nlundulu was played in by strike partner Brown, but could not hit the target four minutes later.

Luke Southwood dived to his left to keep out Liam Gibson’s deflected shot as Morecambe threatened in the 18th minute, but Connor Ripley had to pluck Caleb Taylor’s header out of the air at the other end before Williams’ breakthrough.

Cole Stockton had the ball in the net for Morecambe in the 50th minute, but the offside flag was raised.

Morecambe substitute Adam Mayor smashed a shot into the side-netting in the final minute and Kieran Phillips crashed an effort against the woodwork in stoppage time, but the hosts held on.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media