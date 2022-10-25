Precautionary X-rays for Ben Sutton after Bangor fall

Jockey Ben Sutton is reported to be undergoing precautionary X-rays following his fall on Kepy Blanc at Bangor.

Sutton was riding the Philip Hobbs-trained 9-4 favourite in the Halloween Handicap Chase when the pair fell at the third fence in the extended two-mile-one-furlong contest.

The yellow ‘stop race’ flag was deployed, with the event declared void by the stewards.

Having been briefly knocked out in the incident, Sutton was reported to be conscious when transferred to the ambulance and accompanied to Wrexham Hospital by one of the racecourse doctors, but the injuries Kepy Blanc sustained in the fall proved fatal.

“From what I understand he was knocked out for a short time and has gone to hospital for some precautionary X-rays on his neck, but hopefully he is fine,” said Hobbs, trainer of Kepy Blanc when providing an update on the amateur rider’s condition.

Following the incident clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: “Ben Sutton was transferred to Wrexham Hospital with one of our doctors where he will receive further assessment.

“He was conscious when he was picked up and transferred to the ambulance.

“Sadly, the horse was euthanised.”