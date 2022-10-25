Ryan rules out Breeders’ Cup bid for Manaccan this year

John Ryan will not be looking at this year’s Breeders’ Cup with Manaccan – although he admits he is eyeing a trip to Santa Anita with the colt next season.

The three-year-old has had a busy sprint campaign, running nine times, including four wins in his last six, capped by plundering a Group Three contest at Dundalk last week.

And it may not be his last run of the season for the Newsells Park Stud-owned Exceed And Excel colt, with the Listed Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield pencilled in as a potential target.

Three-time Listed winner! Manaccan continues a fine season in the @ABE_Dubai Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes, landing the big race for the Newmarket yard of @JohnRyanRacing at @DundalkStadium 🏇 👏 pic.twitter.com/xJljUgADry — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 21, 2022

Ryan said: “Manaccan definitely isn’t going to the Breeders’ Cup. It would come too soon, and they have only put him up 1lb in the handicap for his win, so he would be borderline to get in anyway.

“Don’t get me wrong, not that he is going to go down the handicap route, but you sort of think, ‘What has he got to do to be recognised as a nice horse?’

“The Breeders’ Cup is not on the radar as it would be too much too soon this year.

“I’m thinking next year we will have more of a plan. You will be looking for Group One-class sprints.

“He would prefer decent ground to having too much ease in the ground, as you would aim him for certain tracks and hope the weather holds.

“But there is the option of, at the end of next year, making a plan to go to America. I do think he likes the all-weather and he will like the dirt. Santa Anita might suit him.”

Winner of the Rous Stakes at Ascot earlier this month, Manaccan is now on a hat-trick and should he take up his Lingfield engagement and take to the track, the All-Weather Finals at Newcastle over Easter will be on the radar.

Manaccan after winning the Listed Scarbrough Stakes for Ryan Moore and @JohnRyanRacing pic.twitter.com/0O3BACWtTf — Molly Hunter (@mollhun) September 7, 2022

Ryan added: “The only other option we might look at – and I have yet to discuss this with the owner – because the horse is very well, is a Fast-Track Qualifier at Lingfield which is Listed class, coming up in about three weeks’ time. Six furlongs round there will be OK.

“It will be good experience for him. I think he handles a left-handed track.

“It is whether or not we’d want him to have another run on sand for the practice of it, just while he is in such good form.

“He is an exciting prospect and if I did take this qualifier on and it all went right, we could start our options with the All-Weather Finals over Easter, before there is a decent gap to Ascot or whatever. I can’t say we will definitely go, but I might make the entry and have a look at it.

“But the bigger picture is next year and we want to look after him. I think he will be a stronger and better horse next year.”