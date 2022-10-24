Lewis Warrington out of Fleetwood’s clash with Forest Green

Lewis Warrington is out of Fleetwood’s League One clash with Forest Green on Tuesday evening.

The on-loan Everton midfielder has a groin problem and is likely to be sidelined for several weeks.

Warrington is the latest man to join a lengthy casualty list which has seen the likes of Darnell Johnson, Michael Devlin, Toto Nsiala and Admiral Muskwe head for the treatment room in recent weeks.

However, Promise Omochere returned from injury as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Exeter after sitting out the previous seven games.

Forest Green will be without Reece Brown once again as he contemplates several weeks out of action.

Brown has not played since damaging a hamstring at Peterborough on October 11 and head coach Ian Burchnall has admitted he will be missing for “a little while”.

David Davis also remains a doubt as he fights his way back from a knee injury, joining the likes of Jordan Moore-Taylor, Matty Stevens and Udoka Godwin-Malife on the casualty list.

Jamille Matt made his second successive league appearance as a substitute either side of a start in the EFL Trophy when he came on against Portsmouth at the weekend, and he will hope for further action as he works his way back from a seven-week lay-off.