Northampton striker Danny Hylton suspended for Sutton clash

Danny Hylton will be unavailable for Northampton when they take on Sutton.

The striker is suspended after receiving a straight red card against Stevenage in stoppage time.

Hylton is ruled out alongside midfielder Ben Fox, who is also suspended after picking up a red card against Leyton Orient.

Striker Sam Hoskins could miss out again after picking up a knock against Orient and was not in the squad for the Boro game.

Craig Eastmond will be assessed before the trip to Sixfields.

The midfielder was hit in the face against Walsall at the weekend and had to be substituted off.

Louis John could line up for Sutton and returned to the starting line-up at centre-half against the Saddlers.

The U’s are currently 14th in the League Two table.