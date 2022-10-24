Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Blackbeard retired to stud after meeting with injury on the gallops

Blackbeard retired to stud after meeting with injury on the gallops

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 4:34 PM

Star juvenile Blackbeard has been retired after picking up an injury that will rule him out of an intended trip to the Breeders’ Cup next month.

The No Nay Never colt won six of his eight starts for trainer Aidan O’Brien, including successive Group One victories in the Prix Morny at Deauville and the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

O’Brien had been hoping to send the youngster to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, but he will not be heading to Kentucky and time has been called on his racing career.

“Blackbeard was a little off after exercise this morning in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup. Unfortunately, when we had him X-rayed the radiographs showed a small chip in his right knee and a decision has been made to retire him,” O’Brien said on the Coolmore website.

“He’s a typical No Nay Never; strong, early maturing and very fast. He ran every month from April to September and improved and improved from one race to the next.

“The plan is for No Nay Never’s other brilliant son Little Big Bear to be trained for the Guineas along with Saturday’s winner Auguste Rodin, while Luxembourg also remains in training for next season.”

Ryan Moore partnered Blackbeard in all but one of his races and also paid tribute, saying: “Blackbeard was a very exciting horse to ride. He was tough as nails and the ultimate professional who continued to improve throughout the season and had a lethal turn of foot.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media