26 Oct 2022

Globetrotting Mishriff all set for Breeders’ Cup finale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 4:18 PM

It appears only a late setback will keep Mishriff out of his Breeders’ Cup Turf swansong.

John and Thady Gosden’s globetrotting superstar has won top prizes in England, France, Dubai and Saudi Arabia in his illustrious career and attempts to add America to his CV when he lines up in Keeneland on November 5.

The 12-furlong contest has been a happy hunting ground for British and Irish trainers in recent history, with the raiders taking home the prize 15 times since the turn of the century.

Having resisted the temptation to run at Del Mar 12 months ago, Mishriff is now set to join stablemate Nashwa on the plane to Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday week.

“Everyone who is involved in the horse – including Nurlan Bizakov and his Sumbe operation who have bought the stallion rights – ultimately are leaving the decision to John Gosden and he seems pretty positive,” said Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal.

“We sort of nearly went down this route last year and got quite close to going to San Diego, but I think the run-in at Del Mar probably put John off a little bit.

“He has always mentioned the Breeders’ Cup and Mishriff has run so well in lots of these races over the years. It would be lovely if he was to run well or even win his last race and I think everyone is conscious he could have a good chance against the American turf horses and whatever makes the trip from Europe.”

On the likely opposition he continued: “I was talking to Josh (Christian) at the Breeders’ Cup and he was encouraging that we should be preparing him to go as he felt the entries might not be as strong as some years in the past and that might be a big factor in our decisions.

“But I felt from John that barring him not being right to go he will be nominated to go and will start the journey of going over there – I believe the plane leaves next Saturday.

“It’s always a challenge taking these horses long distance, but the thing with Mishriff is he’s done it more than a few times and he does seem to thrive on it. So, let’s hope he can put his best foot forward and return with some silverware.”

