Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang add to Hartlepool’s injury woes

Hartlepool look set to be without Mark Shelton and Mouhamed Niang for the home clash with Salford.

The pair were forced off during the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Swindon, with midfielder Shelton holding his calf and defender Niang tweaking a hamstring.

Full-back Jamie Sterry recovered from a back issue to start against Harrogate recently but was absent at the weekend with a calf complaint and he is also likely to miss out.

Rollin Menayese is sidelined with an ankle injury, but skipper Nicky Featherstone was thrown straight back into the starting line-up against the Robins after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and it is hoped he will be in contention once again.

Salford may look to make changes as they look to bounce back from back-to-back League Two defeats.

Defender Josh O’Brien returned in their 2-0 defeat to Stockport at the weekend but only managed 45 minutes, and it remains to be seen whether he will be included again.

The Ammies were without midfielder Matty Lund for Saturday’s fixture due to illness and he could be back.

Fellow midfielder Odin Bailey may also feature after missing out on Saturday with a knock but Jason Lowe, Stephen Mallan, Conor McAleny, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard all remain out.